Jimmie Allen Will Host First-Ever Celebrity PBA Bowling Challenge

Jimmie Allen is hitting the lanes for the Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge, presented by Bowlero, this month. He'll pull a hat trick, too, as he is not only hosting the event, but competing and performing during it, as well.

This all-new challenge will pair celebrities with some of the best bowlers in the Professional Bowlers Association for a doubles competition. Allen will be joined by Darius Rucker, Chuck Wicks, Terrell Owens and Neon Union as they are paired up with PBA Tour stars Pete Weber, Kyle Troup, Sean Rash, Ronnie Russell and AJ Johnson.

The "Best Shot" singer fell in love with bowling in 2020 and calls it his "pandemic passion." These days he spends his free time at the bowling alley while he is touring. He now belongs to five bowling leagues and is looking to try out for the PBA in 2023.

"Since the moment my friend Cortland Finnegan introduced me to bowling, I’ve been hooked," Allen says in a statement. "I’ve been a fan of the PBA for years as a viewer. But I’m excited for the next part of my journey with the PBA, and that is to make bowling a worldwide sport with the same respect that’s given to basketball, baseball, and football."

The Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge will air on FOX on Oct. 16. Fans who tune in will also be treated to live performances from Allen, Wicks, Neon Union and Chris Young. Musical performances will begin at 6PM ET, with the bowling competition starting at 8PM ET.

In February, the Delaware native told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul that he had several television projects in the works. Since then he has hosted the ACM Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett, and has performed on American Idol and the CMT Music Awards. This fall he served as the Battle Rounds advisor on Season 22 of The Voice and will appear in the upcoming television musical Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

If that wasn't enough, Allen has released a handful of collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, Nick Carter, Dylan Scott, Lindsay Ell and American Idol alum Grace Kinstler. He is also going to open for Carrie Underwood on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which launches Oct. 15.