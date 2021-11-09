It was Week 8 of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (Nov. 8), and Jimmie Allen performed not one, but two dances during Janet Jackson Night.

First, both Allen and his partner, Emma Slater — decked out in gold, glittery costumes — danced the Cha-Cha to Jackson’s "Escapade." Ultimately, the judges didn’t feel like it was Allen's best, giving the performance a total of 32 out of 40 possible points.

Allen hasn't just improved on his dancing throughout the season, but has also found a lifelong friend along the way. During an interview clip before his first performance, fans saw clips of times that Slater would meet Allen on tour for his music career. Coined by Allen as "little Emma," the singer expressed that along the way, Slater has become more like family than just a dance coach.

Taking that chemistry forward, their second performance of the night was a dance-off against competitor and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee. The pairs, in competition, danced the Salsa to Jackson's "Made for Now (Latin Version)."

In the end, Lee took home the dance-off win.

Sadly, Allen had to hang up his dancing shoes at the end of Monday's episode — both the country star and fellow contestant Olivia Jade were sent home after a double elimination on this night.

Don't worry, though: Allen will be back on television in just 48 hours, but this time, he'll be singing. He's due to perform during the 2021 CMA Awards on Nov. 10 on ABC.

Country Stars Who Went Dancing With the Stars, Worst to Best:

Country Stars Share Their Go-To Dance Moves