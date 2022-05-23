Jimmie Allen is on the collaboration train, and it doesn't look like he's getting off anytime soon. After a No. 1 hit with Brad Paisley and another release with Dylan Scott, the country artist has announced another joint project with J.Lo (Jennifer Lopez), called "On My Way."

"@jlo X Jimmie Allen ♠️5-27-2022♠️," Allen writes on social media.

The "Best Shot" singer also included the hashtag #tulipdrive, which means this collaboration will be a part of his upcoming album, Tulip Drive. The project — named after the street his late grandmother grew up on — will arrive on June 24, but fans won't have to wait that long to hear "On My Way." The track will arrive on Friday, May 27.

Earlier this year, Allen told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul that he had several irons in the fire this year. Although he didn't explicitly mention collaborations, it was a safe bet after "Freedom Was a Highway" featuring Brad Paisley reached the top of the charts. Allen also mentioned that a few shows, books and maybe even an appearance on WWE were all in the works.

2022 has already proven to be a busy year for Allen, who kicked things off joining Luke Bryan at Crash My Playa 2022. He also co-hosted the 55th annual ACM Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett, and even served as a mentor during Season 20 of American Idol.

Up next, the "Make Me Want To" artist will do a handful of shows throughout the summer before hitting the road with Carrie Underwood this fall. Allen will serve as direct support for Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off Oct. 15 and run through March 17, 2023.