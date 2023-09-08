Joe Burrow will have some extra pep in his step as he takes the field for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. The quarterback has reportedly signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension, per ESPN, which makes him the highest-paid player in the history of the league.

This record deal includes $219.01 million guaranteed, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Burrow has been successful in his short time playing professional football. The Bengals selected the former LSU quarterback as No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. His initial contract was worth $36.19 million for four years, with a $23.9 million signing bonus.

Unfortunately, Burrow sat out most of his rookie season due to an injury. But the following year, Cincinnati won the AFC championship and played in the Super Bowl in 2022. It was just their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Earlier this week, Burrow expressed his desire to stay with the Bengals and said he would be starting for the team in their regular season opener regardless of whether a deal was reached.

The Iowa native hopes to play his entire career in Cincinnati.

"My plan is to be here my whole career," Burrow told NBC Sports during last year's post-season. "Hopefully, Zac [Taylor] is here my whole career, and hopefully a lot of our guys are around for as long as my career as they can be."

Taylor was hired as the Bengals' head coach in 2019. With Burrow at the helm, the Bengals have posted a combined 22-10 regular season record and have gone 5-2 in the postseason.

Cincinnati's star player made waves earlier this summer when he shared his musical preferences. He says he listens to a lot of different music, but one genre you won't hear in his headphones is country.

"I'll listen to just about anything, but country," he reveals. "I'm not a country guy."