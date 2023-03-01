Jon Pardi is soaking up new dad life these days, ever since he and his wife Summer welcomed their first child, daughter Presley Fawn, in mid-February.

In a new social media post from Summer, it's clear that baby Pardi inherited her good looks from her dad.

"She's her daddy's twin," Summer writes in the caption of her post, alongside a closeup shot of baby Presley wearing an adorable brown outfit and matching bow. The infant's nose definitely bears a resemblance to her country star dad's, but their twin status is even more uncanny when it comes to their smooth, olive-toned skin.

But the newest addition to the Pardi family takes after her mom, too: Both Presley and Summer rock an adorable dimple in one cheek.

"At least she got my dimple," the new mom adds alongside the snapshot of the couple's new baby.

Baby Pardi arrived early in the morning on Feb. 18, and the country star couldn't wait to spread the news about the new addition to his family — and to make his first-ever official dad joke.

"Our baby girl is here and ready to Pardi," he wrote in his announcement post, alongside a black-and-white snapshot of little Presley swaddled in her hospital bassinet.

Summer shared much of her pregnancy, birth and postpartum journey with her followers, and in the days after Presley's birth, she documented one of their first-ever photos together as a family of three, while the new parents and their daughter were out on a walk.

Pardi has shared some snapshots of new parenthood with his fans, too: After bringing Presley home from the hospital, he shared a photo of himself holding his baby girl while seated at a table in his home workshop.

Presley is the couple's first child. Pardi and Summer got married in 2020.