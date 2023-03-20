Jon Pardi is hitting the road in 2023 — internationally. On Monday (March 20), the singer announced dates for his 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, a trek that will kick off in late August with stops in Ireland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia.

Following his overseas shows, Pardi will return stateside for 20+ stops in the U.S. and Canada, wrapping the tour by the end of the year.

It's a trek that takes its name from Pardi's last album, Mr. Saturday Night, which came out in September 2022. That project is the singer's fourth studio project, and features singles like the leading "Last Night Lonely," plus a version of a Midland collaboration called "Longneck Way to Go" which was also included in the country trio's own latest release.

Fittingly enough, Midland are joining Pardi on the road for the Mr. Saturday Night Tour, so fans will get to see them perform their duet live and in person. Other opening acts on the bill include Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley and DJ Highmax. The supporting artists will appear across various dates on Pardi's run.

Tickets for the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour go on sale Friday (March 24), but a variety of presales will take place in the week leading up to the on-sale date. One of those is Pardi's fan club presale; those who wish to participate should sign up for his email list to receive an access code ahead of the Tuesday (March 21) event.

After wrapping his Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour at the end of 2022, Pardi has kept things relatively close to home, for good reason. He and his wife Summer welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Presley, in early 2023. The singer has said that he's also working on a Christmas album, and is writing new music for his next studio project.

Jon Pardi's 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour Dates:

Aug. 25 -- Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Ulster Hall^~

Aug. 27 -- Lutterworth, U.K. @ The Long Road Festival

Aug. 28 -- Glasgow, U.K. @ Old Fruitmarket~

Aug. 29 -- Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz~

Aug. 31 -- Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy~

Sept. 1 -- London, U.K. @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire~

Sept. 3 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg^~

Sept. 4 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan^~

Sept.6 -- Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller~

Sept. 7 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand^~

Sept. 28 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum*

Sept. 29 -- Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena*

Sept. 30 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena*

Oct. 5 -- Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Oct. 6 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena*

Oct. 7 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Dailys Place*

Oct. 19 -- Brookings, S.D. @ Swiftel Center*

Oct. 20 -- Omaha, Ne. @ Baxter Arena*

Oct. 21 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena*

Oct. 26 -- Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena*

Oct. 27 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre*

Oct. 28 -- Everett, Wash. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena*

Nov. 2 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena+

Nov. 3 -- Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center#

Nov. 4 -- Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark#

Nov. 16 -- London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens#

Nov. 17 -- Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre#

Nov. 18 -- Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center+

Nov. 30 -- Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena+

Dec. 1 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center+

Dec. 2 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Dec. 8 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State#

Dec. 9 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena#