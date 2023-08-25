Jon Pardi's "Your Heart or Mine" is currently a Top 10 radio single. I recently had a chance to sit down with him to talk about being a new dad, what's next for him in music and his thoughts on songwriting using artificial intelligence (A.I.).

Pardi has told me before that "you can't out-write Nashville," meaning there are so many great songwriters here that it would be silly for him to not explore songs written by others for all of his projects. With that in mind, I asked Pardi if he would ever consider writing a song using artificial intelligence.

He was one of two guests on this week's episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

"If I'm gonna co-write with A.I.," he says, "it better walk in with a damn coffee mug and wheel in there and start talking to me, and I'll start asking it damn questions."

While I was laughing at this, he continued going in on artificial intelligence. Pardi said, "I wanna see it in person, I want a damn robot to come in and start writing with Wall-E today. Wall-E's coming in, I'm gonna write with him."

It quickly seemed apparent after asking that question that Jon Pardi will not be an artist that uses artificial intelligence for songwriting. Seeing how Pardi is a multi-platinum and an award-winning singer-songwriter, I don't see him needing any help coming up with future new country songs.

Check out my full unedited interview with country music superstar Jon Pardi on this week's episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, wherever you get your podcasts.

