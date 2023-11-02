Jon Pardi Pushes More Shows as His Health Takes a Turn for the Worse [Watch]

Jon Pardi Pushes More Shows as His Health Takes a Turn for the Worse [Watch]

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Last week, Jon Pardi had to reschedule three stops on his Mr. Saturday Night Tour because he was down with strep throat. Now, he's been laid out by yet another illness — and this time, it's also hitting his wife Summer and 8-month-old daughter Presley.

"Just gonna cut right to the chase: I have to reschedule this weekend," Pardi told fans in a video message on social media. "Also, I now have COVID. Presley has COVID. Summer's probably got COVID. It's been going around my family and band and crew."

That means that three more shows — a Nampa, Ida., date on Thursday (Nov. 2) and stops in Missoula and Billings, Mont., on Friday (Nov. 3) and Saturday (Nov. 4) — will need to be postponed.

"I was really looking forward to this weekend, but I gotta get healthy and rest," the singer said.

"There's nothing fun about this," he added. "I hate this. And I'm sorry, once again. I hope everybody's safe out there."

But Pardi did have some good news to share: He's secured new dates for the three shows he had to cancel last weekend. He'll make up his postponed shows in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Everett, Wash., and Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 15, 16 and 17, 2024. Originally scheduled openers Midland and Will Jones will return for the makeup shows.

The singer told fans who were planning to attend his concerts in Idaho and Montana to hold onto their tickets, as he'll schedule makeup dates as soon as possible.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

RCA

2021: Chris Young + Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"

Read More

Filed Under: Jon Pardi
Categories: Country Music News, Live Country Music
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country