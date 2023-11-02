Last week, Jon Pardi had to reschedule three stops on his Mr. Saturday Night Tour because he was down with strep throat. Now, he's been laid out by yet another illness — and this time, it's also hitting his wife Summer and 8-month-old daughter Presley.

"Just gonna cut right to the chase: I have to reschedule this weekend," Pardi told fans in a video message on social media. "Also, I now have COVID. Presley has COVID. Summer's probably got COVID. It's been going around my family and band and crew."

That means that three more shows — a Nampa, Ida., date on Thursday (Nov. 2) and stops in Missoula and Billings, Mont., on Friday (Nov. 3) and Saturday (Nov. 4) — will need to be postponed.

"I was really looking forward to this weekend, but I gotta get healthy and rest," the singer said.

"There's nothing fun about this," he added. "I hate this. And I'm sorry, once again. I hope everybody's safe out there."

But Pardi did have some good news to share: He's secured new dates for the three shows he had to cancel last weekend. He'll make up his postponed shows in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Everett, Wash., and Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 15, 16 and 17, 2024. Originally scheduled openers Midland and Will Jones will return for the makeup shows.

The singer told fans who were planning to attend his concerts in Idaho and Montana to hold onto their tickets, as he'll schedule makeup dates as soon as possible.