Jon Pardi Down With Strep Throat, Scraps a Weekend of Shows

Jon Pardi's banner week has hit a speed bump. One day after his official induction into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night (Oct. 24), he's been diagnosed with strep throat, and it's affecting his show plans for this week.

Pardi hopped on social media to deliver a video message to his fans and apologize for the postponements.

"These are not my favorite videos to do," the singer says. "...I've come down with strep throat. I thought it was allergies and such, but a doctor says strep throat, and I don't feel well. And I wanna be 100% for you guys and I can't do that this weekend. I have to rest.

"So I apologize from the bottom of my heart," Pardi goes on to say. "I hate it."

The affected dates are three nights on Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night Tour: His Thursday night (Oct. 26) stop in Eugene, Ore.; his Friday night (Oct. 27) stop in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, and his Saturday night (Oct. 28) stop in Everett, Wash.

Pardi urged fans to keep their tickets handy, as he's working to reschedule dates for all three of those shows. Originally purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates, and information regarding ticketing and refunds are available at fans' point of purchase.

Though Pardi can't play shows as scheduled this weekend, he's still got an exciting few days ahead. His holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, will be out on Friday (Oct. 27).