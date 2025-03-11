Jordan Davis Has Something to Say to Parents Who Drive Minivans [Exclusive]

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Jordan Davis and his wife are expecting their fourth baby, and with that announcement comes the ever-intrusive question of whether a minivan will be the next addition.

The "I Ain't Sayin'" singer stopped by Taste of Country Nights to talk to host Evan Paul, who asked Davis if he thinks it's time to get a minivan to tote their growing family around in.

"I mean, we're approaching minivan status," Davis admits.

When pressed on what's holding them back from getting one, he adds: "To be honest with you, I think minivans are awesome. The practicality of them is undeniable."

It turns out, his wife is the one pumping the brakes.

"She's got the Suburban, but it's, like, harder to get the kids in and out of the Suburban," the star shares.

"I could do a minivan. But I never drive anyway," Davis admits, explaining why Kristen needs to have the final say on this life-changing decision.

"I'm never here. She's like, 'I have to drive it.'"

We did warn the "Singles You Up" singer that even if his wife is the one driving the minivan, he will still get the label of "minivan dad" if she goes through with it, which Davis seems to not mind — but his wife surely does.

As far as adding a fifth kid after their fourth is born? That's a hard no for both Davis and his wife, he tells us.

