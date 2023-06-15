Jordan Davis officially is a dad of three! Just in time for Father’s Day, he and his wife Kristen have welcomed a son, Elijah Patrick.

Back in February, with a playful video talking about “knocking up" his wife, Davis shared that their family was growing.

Davis broke the news of the baby's arrival to the world with a black-and-white snapshot of Elijah’s little infant hand wrapped around his finger.

"God is good! My son Elijah Patrick is in the world,” the star writes on Instagram.

In the post, he makes sure to let fans know that both mom and baby are doing well.

“His momma did incredible in getting him here and we hope to get him home to his brother and sister soon,” he notes.

Many of the singer’s friends took to the comments section to shower congratulations over the couple: Luke Combs' wife Nicole was one of them, writing: “A boy!!! Congrats yall.” The couple hadn’t announced the gender publicly, instead waiting until baby's birth to reveal it.

A week prior to delivery, at 40 weeks pregnant, Kristen could be seen cheering her husband on as he took the Nissan Stadium stage during 2023 CMA Fest.

“Crammed in all of CMA Fest 2023 into one day this year and was so glad I was able to make it!,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple has two older children: A girl, 3-year-old Eloise Larkin, born in November 2019, and a boy, 1-year-old Lochlan Joseph, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

We talked to the singer ahead of the ACM Awards on April and asked how he was preparing to become a family five. Here's what he said:

