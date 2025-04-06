The Season 2 finale of 1923 was deeply emotional not only for fans, but for the cast.

Ahead of Episode 7, I had the chance to talk to Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alexandra on the show.

Alex’s fate might not be what fans hoped for, but her delivery of her final scene with Harrison Ford cut to the heart.

The actress opened up about her final moments with her character and how having that scene with Harrison Ford has changed her life forever.

“It was so beautiful and seamless,” Schlaepfer begins. “Harrison is one of the best humans I’ve ever met.”

She says the day they were shooting that scene, it had been a whirlwind. Prior to the scene, she had already shot other moments leading up to that one.

On top of that, for her finale scene she had her legs and arms bandaged up, physically restraining her from movement.

That’s when Harrison Ford's true character showed through.

“I was pretty bedridden because they had to wrap my hands and legs, so I couldn’t move,” she shares. “I couldn’t go sit back in the cast chairs with Harrison, but Harrison would come to me.”

The actress wanted to soak in as much as she could from the legendary actor. It wasn’t an easy scene the actors would co-exist in. It was one of deep empathy and emotion, moments before Alex would pass away after giving birth.

Ford knew it would be a heavy scene, and one that she might feel on a personal level.

“He’s such a leader, but he also gave me so much space, and so much kindness and grace,” she says with a smile. “He really stepped in as this fatherly figure both for Alex and for me that day.”

It was a point of attachment.

“I think I was so broken at that point because we were pretty far though the season,” the actress opens up. “I think we both just kind of connected, we gave each other something we both didn’t know we needed that day.”

For Schlaepfer, this moment with Ford will stand as one of her most impactful and memorable moments as an actress.

“Staring into each other’s eyes at the end of the scene when they called cut, and just like crying,” she expresses. “He was holding me and making sure I was okay as this beautiful fatherly figure.”

Paramount+ has not revealed whether there will be a Season 3 of 1923, but Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton, has said publicly that it ends with Season 2.

