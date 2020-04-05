Kane Brown and John Legend didn't let a pandemic hold them back from debuting their new song, "Last Time I Say Sorry." The pair spread positive vibes and good music during the ACM Presents: Our Country TV special on CBS on Sunday night.

Host Gayle King set the performance up, noting how they were to debut the song at the ACM Awards, but that the ACMs have been pushed to this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, Brown and Legend social distanced with a FaceTime collaboration.

The pop-soul singer sat at his piano with his Grammys behind him and held down the arrangement while singing his vocals. Brown closed his eyes and matched him during a stirring ballad from Brown's next project.

It's not the first time the country star has performed a stirring duet at an ACM show, or on ACM night. In April 2018 he and Lauren Alaina heated up the ACM Awards stage with "What Ifs," turning in a highlight performance.

Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named. Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.

