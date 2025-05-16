Kane Brown's show on Thursday (May 15) was a special family affair when his wife Katelyn joined him to sing their duet "Thank God" and brought their daughter Kingsley onstage with her.

While mom and dad are professional entertainers, Kingsley held her own as she belted out the lyrics — she even had her own microphone.

In some videos shared to social media, it appears like the Browns rehearsed the performance prior to the show. The three sang a few lines seated onstage before rising and walking down the catwalk, hand in hand.

At one point Brown messes with Kingsley's ponytail in a can't-help-but-be-proud dad moment.

Kane Brown's Daughter Kingsley Is a Star in the Making

Kingsley is the oldest of Brown's three children. He and his wife Katelyn are also parents to daughter Kodi, 3, and son Krewe, 7 months.

At five years old, it seems Kingsley is the one who is most interested in what dad does for a living and loves being onstage with him.

We've seen several video on social media of Kingsley entertaining the camera. In the past, she has even created her own platform of tumble mats to perform at home with her sister singing backup. The 5-year-old also enjoys doing dance in her spare time.

Her latest onstage moment might be the first time she was give her own microphone. In the past, she has stood in front of the crowd holding mom or dad's hand and waiting for her chance to sing.

Thursday night in Albany, however, was her night to shine like true country music singing sensation. Next, we might see Kingsley getting into hair and makeup and asking for her own special outfit to wear for her performance.

She's destined to be a star!

