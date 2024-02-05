Kane Brown is once again playing with some classic country sounds in a new track he's teasing on social media.

The song features a retro twang in the guitar as Brown leans into the retro vibe with his vocals.

"I'm strong enough to give it up until it hits my lips / There's that flame again that was always there / Why we gotta miss the things we quit," he sings in the clip.

Although the "One Mississppi" singer hasn't outright shared the name of the new song, it appears the file name at the top of the video reads "Things We Quit."

The lyrics indicate that the narrator in the song is struggling to give up one of his vices: Alcohol. The problem with trying to quit, however, is he misses it.

It's the second new track Brown has shared in the last two weeks — he and his wife Katelyn revealed a new duet on social media in January. That song is another love-filled collaboration about being devoted to one another and will serve as the follow-up to their No. 1 hit "Thank God" when it arrives in full.

Is Kane Brown Releasing a New Album This Year?

The "Bury Me in Georgia" hitmaker has not pulled back the curtain on his fourth studio album yet, but he talked about his intentions for a new album in August.

“I’m really excited,” he told Pure Country. “We usually have a huge variety. I usually have pop stuff on there, but so far this album has just been pop country and then we have some really traditional country songs.”

Brown also reveals that one of the songs on the project was on hold for George Strait. There has been no confirmation of what song that is, but this new one does have a hint of Strait pulsing through it.

It's been nearly a year-and-a-half since Brown's last project Different Man arrived in Sept. 2022. Now would be a great time to release a new collection of songs since he will be embarking on his 2024 In the Air Tour in March.