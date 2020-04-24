Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, opened up about their sex life during a recent appearance in an online game show, describing their bedroom time in hilarious terms.

As country music couples continue to quarantine in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it would be safe to say that they have more time on their hands than ever. So, some couples have decided to play a game.

Brought to YouTube thanks to former Olympian Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East, the Newlywed Challenge recently brought together a bevy of country music couples to compete for their favorite charity, including Luke and Caroline Bryan, Jason and Brittany Aldean and Chuck and Kasi Wicks.

Watch: Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Gets Honest About Their Love Life:

The game was light-hearted fun all the way around, but it was Kane and Katelyn Brown’s answers about their sex life that really made us laugh out loud after the couples were asked to describe their time in the bedroom via the name of a candy.

Katelyn wrote “Hot Tamale" on her board, while Kane wrote the words “Now & Later.”

And then, discussion ensued.

“I don’t even know what that means,” Katelyn says in the video above.

“It means that now that we have a baby and it's not all the time, you know what I mean?” Brown explains with a smile on his face. “It’s like right now…or later.”

“I get it,” Katelyn obliges.

The country couple welcomed their baby girl, Kingsley, into the world in October of 2019.

Other questions included, 'Who is your wife's celebrity crush?," "Where was your first kiss?" and more, and the Aldeans ended up victorious at the end of the Newlywed Challenge, with newlyweds the Wicks coming in last.

According to a press release, upcoming contestants on the Newlywed Challenge will include athletes, former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestants and more.

See 5 Dramatic Quarantine Makeovers: