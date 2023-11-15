Kenny Chesney's always had a special connection to the New England Patriots and their home venue, Gillette Stadium. Now, he's out to prove it.

The singer was already booked for two stops at Gillette Stadium during his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour, a run he's mounting with help from opening acts Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. On Tuesday (Nov. 14), Chesney announced plans to add a third show at the venue.

"We are doing something we've never done before," he says on social media, by way of introducing his announcement. "... There has always been something special about New England, this music and how we all come together. I can't wait to spend an entire weekend in one place with all of No Shoes Nation."

The new Gillette Stadium date is Aug. 25, which comes tacked onto the end of the Sun Goes Down Tour. Chesney is now booked for dates at the Foxborough, Mass. venue for three nights in total — Aug. 23, Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 — and it's the second show he's added on at the venue since first announcing his plans to hit the road.

Ticket sales for the stadium dates, including the newly announced one, go on sale Friday (Nov. 17), but a presale for official fan club members is going on now.