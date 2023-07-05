Kevin Costner is amping things up in his ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife. In a recent court filing, the Oscar-winning actor and director is asking that she vacate their marital residence by no later than July 13 — a month-and-a-half earlier than she had intended.

Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce on May 1, and Costner filed court documents in mid-June accusing her of failing to vacate the home they shared during their marriage within a month, in violation of the terms of a premarital agreement they put in place when they wed in 2004. Costner has been shooting an epic four-part film titled Horizon, and he says he needs Baumgartner to leave so he can move back into the house, which is also attached to the editing lab where he needs to edit his project.

Baumgartner filed a response claiming that Costner has limited legal standing to kick her out, pointing out that the house is the only home their three children have ever known. She is requesting $248,000 in child support per month, and in a recent filing, she claims that dollar amount is what she needs to make sure her kids "live at a standard somewhat approaching the standard that the children will be enjoying while in Kevin's care" while they are with her, since the couple are requesting joint custody.

Costner hit back at that in a filing that accused her of padding that number with unrelated expenses that included her cosmetic surgery, credit card bills, shopping trips and attorney fees, and in documents People obtained, he asks the court to force Baumgartner to vacate the home he says he owned prior to their marriage. Costner says he has already paid her $1.4 million dollars per their prenuptial agreement, and he's also offering $10,000 in moving costs and $30,000 per month toward a rental home, as well as continuing to cover all costs associated with their children.

The actor's legal team referenced some local real estate listings that are nearby the family home and within her price range in their most recent response filing, according to People.

“Christine can afford to move,” the reply states. “She has at her disposal almost $1,500,000 in cash to find alternative housing. Multiple 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom lovely homes are presently available, located in close proximity to Kevin’s separate property residence … Kevin made multiple offers to assist her in relocating.”

Baumgartner is set to appear in court on July 5, where she is expected to challenge the validity of their prenuptial agreement. Costner's lawyer will reportedly argue that it remains in full force.

Costner has also accused Baumgartner of remaining in the house as leverage for a list of financial demands. She had previously indicated she would move out by the end of August if they could come to terms on child support.

Costner has also been involved in a public face-off with the producers of Yellowstone over his shooting schedule for the second half of Season 5, which conflicts with Horizon. Sources report that Costner's character will die early in the second half of Season 5, and Paramount has announced Yellowstone will come to an end after the upcoming episodes.

Matthew McConaughey will reportedly headline a Yellowstone sequel, with details to be announced.

