A 60-year-old mother named Shirley had a heartwarming reaction after her children surprised her with her longtime musical favorite, Donny Osmond, for her birthday.

In a TikTok video that's received 645,000 views as of Thursday morning (March 7), the original poster writes, "My mom has always been a HUGE Donny Osmond fan," accompanying a clip of their mother watching a video on her phone.

The clip is a custom video Osmond recorded for her birthday, and she laughs and covers her eyes briefly in disbelief while watching after Osmond's personalized greeting, laughing and saying, "He's dancing!"

Osmond also sings to her in the video, clearly exclaiming, "Shirley!" in several spots as she watches and laughs.

"For her 60th bday we surprised her with a personalized bday video from him," the captions continue.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to Shirley, Osmond himself has actually sneaked up behind her and is kneeling behind her chair, watching her watch the video he had made.

Finally, Osmond lets the cat out of the bag by singing, "Shirley!" in person.

That causes her to leap up out of her chair and whirl around, and she's clearly completely taken aback as she realizes that Osmond is there in person:

"No way!" Shirley exclaims as Osmond wraps her in a hug. "No way!"

Osmond shot to fame as a teen singing sensation with a string of hits in the '70s that included "Sweet and Innocent," "Go Away Little Girl" and "Puppy Love." He and his sister, Marie Osmond, starred together on TV's The Donny & Marie Show, which ran from 1976-1979 on ABC, and they have worked together frequently over the ensuing decades. In 2011 they released an album titled Donny and Marie that went over well with country audiences, and they went on to a long-running show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas called Donny & Marie, which wrapped in 2019.

Get our free mobile app

Osmond launched his current solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas in August 2021. The show has been a hit, winning Best Production Show, Best Headliner and Best Family-Friendly Show in the 2022 Best of Vegas awards. Osmond and Harrah's Las Vegas have extended the show into 2024, with dates running from January until May.