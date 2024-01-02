Luke Bryan’s Birthday Tribute to His Wife Is Short + Sweet

Dec. 31 isn't just New Year's Eve in Luke Bryan's household: It's also his wife Caroline's birthday.

Caroline turned 44 years old on the last day of 2023, so of course Bryan had to mark the occasion with a tribute post. He shared a throwback shot of himself and his wife posing by some water, fireworks bursting in the background, and wished his wife "Happy Birthday" in the caption.

"I love you [to] the moon and back," Bryan adds. "Thank God yo butt was born."

Silly, sweet messages like that one are fairly on brand for the Bryans, who often express their love via humor, hilarious photos or pranks.

The latter is so much a part of the Bryan household that it's practically an art form: Most holiday seasons, Caroline leads the family in an epic tradition called the 12 Days of Pranksmas (though they decided not to do Pranksmas in 2023, since Caroline was too tired to orchestrate it).

December is a big month overall for the Bryan household: Not only does Caroine's birthday fall at the end of it, but early December is also when their wedding anniversary takes place. The couple celebrated 17 years of marriage this year on Dec. 8., and Caroline shared a photo montage of their relationship through the years, joking, "Pretty impressive how we've managed to tolerate each other for so long!!!"

When Bryan isn't out on tour or in the studio, he and Caroline are busy parents: Their son Bo is currently learning to drive, and the singer recently explained that he and Caroline are in the process of deciding what Bo's first car will be.