Before Luke Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their first son, Tex Lawrence, in June 2022, the couple spent a year and a half trying to get pregnant.

Those months of not conceiving took a toll on Nicole, she explained while answering a round of fan questions on her Instagram Stories on Monday (Aug. 21).

When one Instagram user asked for tips on how to stay positive while trying to conceive, Nicole didn't have much advice to share — but she did offer solidarity.

"If I'm being honest, I completely gave up and accepted [that I wasn't going to get pregnant]. I have zero advice because I was not in a good headspace," Nicole writes.

"My Dr. said you can stress yourself out of ovulating, so I think once I gave up and stopped tracking everything, I stopped overthinking," she continues. "I know it's not that easy for everyone (not that it was easy lol) but don't be afraid to express your concerns with your doctors and try not to be discouraged."

As many fans already know, Combs and Nicole had a very different experience getting pregnant with their second child: In that case, the pregnancy came as a surprise, several months before they were planning on trying for another.

Tex will become a big brother in just a few short weeks, as Nicole is due to give birth in September.

Combs is currently in Australia finishing up a leg of his World Tour that is set to conclude on Aug. 26. Ahead of baby No. 2's arrival, Nicole says that she and Combs have officially picked out a name, explaining that "we had to pick before Luke left for NZ/Aus just in case."