Post Malone has fans on fans on fans — he has his fans from hip-hop, pop and now country! With that many fans, there are sure to be some superfans in the mix ... like this guy, who just got Posty's likeness on his body permanently.

This fella, who goes by "Hog Head," was a guest on the Big D & Bubba radio show, and he wanted to prove to the world just how big Post Malone fan he is.

So, he agreed to have a custom-drawn Post Malone tattoo — he's "Ghost Malone" — tattooed onto his upper thigh.

The story goes that the radio show put out a T-shirt with spooky country characters, one being Ghost Malone, and someone called in and said they wanted to get Malone tattooed on them.

That person flaked out, but Hog Head said no way. So, he called the show himself and volunteered to get the image inked.

This is no small tattoo, either — it is almost 8 inches in length and runs up most of Hog Head's thigh! Watch him get it live below:

This isn't the first time a country fan has gotten their favorite artist tattooed on them. Back in 2022, Lainey Wilson shared a story of a fan who got her face tattooed on him.

Wilson told Taste of Country Nights about that fan's tattoo, admitting that she was honored, but a little weirded out. It's permanent!

If you know anything about the "I Had Some Help" singer's personality, you can guess that he would love the Ghost Malone tattoo and this dude's dedication to the music.

