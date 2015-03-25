Butter is on it like blue bonnet... Posted by Trailer Choir on Thursday, March 19, 2015

Trailer Choir’s Marc "Butter" Fortney and Carter’s Chord’s Emily Robertson are proud parents once again. The couple have announced the birth of their second son, Hutch Robertson Fortney, on March 17.

“Butter is on it like blue bonnet…” Fortney quips in a Facebook post, including a sweet photo of his family. "We are officially a family of four. Our latest addition graced us with his presence on Saint Patrick’s Day. The whole am is doing great and Tug already loves his little brother. Welcome to the world, Hutch Robertson Fortney!"

With the birth of Fortney and Robertson’s newest child, the present and former Trailer Choir family continues to grow. Hutch joins big brother Tug Ryder Fortney who was born in 2012, and Vincent ‘Big Vinny’ Hickerson became a stepfather in 2010 when he married longtime girlfriend Lori Diaz. And past member Crystal Hoyt married singer Todd Bray in 2014, just four weeks before announcing that she’s expecting their first child soon.

Fortney will have just a few days of peace and quiet to enjoy his new son, as he and Big Vinny head back to the road for a string of Trailer Choir shows starting on April 3. Fans can see a list of upcoming dates on the duo’s official Facebook page.