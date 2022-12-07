Modern Family star Ariel Winter has left Los Angeles and moved to rural Tennessee, but she's not giving up on luxury living. The 24-year-old has purchased a $2.9 million mansion just outside of Nashville, and pictures show a lavish home that offers luxury in a very private setting.

Winter and her boyfriend, actor Luke Benward, purchased a 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 5,284-square-foor home in a rural area outside of Nashville in May, according to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com. They bought the house, which was built in 2020, just after Winter sold her farmhouse in Los Angeles.

In a podcast appearance with her former TV mother, Julie Bowen, Winter said she has "always hated" L.A., where she has "been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life." She decided to move to Nashville to live a more "normal life," she adds.

Winter's new mansion sits on slightly less than half an acre in a very secluded, rural community just West of Nashville. The home's top-notch amenities include white oak floors, oversized windows that let in plenty of natural light and a chef's kitchen with quartz countertops, a coffee bar and a walk-in butler's pantry.

The master suite attaches to a master bath that boasts an oversized shower and tub, double sinks and a massive walk-in closet with a makeup vanity. The master bedroom also walks out onto a private porch. The other bedrooms are also suites with their own attached bathrooms, and the residence also features an office, a large den with a desk, a craft nook and a wet bar and a covered back porch with a separate fireplace.

The price tag of $2.9 million breaks down to $556 per square foot and an estimated monthly payment of $16,632.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Ariel Winter's rural estate outside of Nashville.