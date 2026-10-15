Morgan Wallen fans already know that the country singer will have music featured in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI video game, but we're not learning that his role is much bigger as he hosts an in-game radio show.

Morgan Wallen Hosts Back Country Radio in Grand Theft Auto VI

This new version of GTA will feature in-game radio stations that the player can select to enhance their gaming experience. Gamemaker Rockstar Games has created several to choose from covering just about every genre including: heavy metal, pop, hip-hop, Latin and Afro varieties.

The country station is called Back Country Radio with Wallen serving as one of the DJs.

"MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Gellhorn, and beyond," the Rockstar Games website reads. "Stay tuned for Back Country's roving reporter, swamp meteorologist, and Delta's not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver's seat of his Grassrivers airboat."

Wallen obviously is the on-air personality known as MW, while Lana Del Rey is Delta Dawne and her husband Jeremy Dufrene is Mud Dog Mike.

Take a listen to the station below:

Here are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen's GTA VI Song "Last Thing You Need"

Wallen and GTA fans already know that the country hitmaker has a song featured on the soundtrack for the game called "Last Thing You Need." He began teasing his collaboration with the game shortly after finishing his Still the Problem Tour.

Verse 1:

Last thing you said to me / "If I don't leave now, then I never will / I'll miss you, but I gotta see / How somebody good for me feels"

Pre-Chorus:

Come take off your dress and stay one more night / Head on my chest, a lot on your mind / Stay 'til the sun and make a mistake / You say it's just once, but, girl, if it ain't

Chorus:

You know where I am, you know where I'll be / Whenever you want the last thing you need / When you miss the hands that know how to speak / Bad for your heart and good for your sheets / Keep saying that it's over now / Girl, I ain't gonna slow you down / But you know where I am, you know where I'll be / Whenever you want the last thing you need / The last thing

Verse 2:

Last thing I meant to do / Was be the best you ever had in your memory / And if you find somebody new / And think he needs a new enemy, girl

Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus

Bridge:

I know I should do you a favor / Draw the line and make you a stranger / But I can't, girl, if it's tomorrow night / Or in another life

Repeat Chorus

Outro:

The last thing / Yeah, you know where I am, you know where I'll be / Whenever you want the last thing you need / The last thing