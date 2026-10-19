Morgan Wallen’s Sand in My Boots Festival returns to Gulf Shores, Ala., in May 2027 after a year off.

The festival’s first edition brought together some big names across country, rock and rap, and the next chapter is already taking shape.

Organizers announced the return Monday (Oct. 19), with the 2027 lineup expected to drop in November.

For now, the biggest question is whether Wallen will return onstage at the festival under the name of one of his own songs.

When Is Sand in My Boots Festival 2027?

The festival is set for May 2027, though exact dates have not been announced.

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Sand in My Boots traditionally takes place during the last weekend before Memorial Day weekend, bringing a big weekend of live music to the Alabama coast.

Who’s Performing at Sand in My Boots Festival 2027?

The lineup is still under wraps, and organizers offered only a brief tease in their social media announcement: “Stay tuned, y’all.”

Wallen’s return is a natural question. The festival was originally presented as a takeover curated by the country star, and its name comes from his song. But organizers have not confirmed whether he’ll perform in 2027.

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The inaugural 2025 lineup featured Wallen, Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Riley Green and more, mixing country stars with artists from rock, rap and beyond.

Sand in My Boots took over the Gulf Shores grounds previously home to Hangout Music Fest, which last took place there in 2024.

The new festival drew praise from attendees and local residents, with some seeing it as a welcome change from the previous event.

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The November lineup announcement should offer a clearer picture of what the 2027 edition has in store.