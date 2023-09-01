A fight broke out at a Morgan Wallen show on Wednesday night (Aug. 30) during a gig at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, between two women who were trying to use the portable bathroom facilities during his scheduled concert at the venue.

According to TMZ, a fight broke out between two women who were both trying to use the port-a-potty facilities during Wallen's gig at PNC Park.

In the footage TMZ obtained, two women are seen arguing next to a portable toilet before they begin to push and shove, which then turns into a physical fight.

The confrontation winds up making its way into one of the open units before someone who appears to be a friend of one of the combatants shows up to break them up, but it doesn't work out that way, as she becomes involved in the fray:

Wallen's current single, "Last Night," has dominated several different charts in 2023, reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, as well as the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. The song appears on his most recent album, One Thing at a Time, which dropped in March.

Wallen's concert appearance in Pittsburgh is part of his One Night at a Time Tour, which launched overseas in March before coming to the U.S. in April. Wallen has dates booked through Oct. 7.

20 Best Morgan Wallen Songs — Hits Every Fan Should Know by Heart You'll find largely singles in this Top 20 countdown of Morgan Wallen 's best songs and biggest hits. But we've scattered in a few songs found deep within Wallen's two albums, If I Know Me and his record-breaking double album Dangerous.