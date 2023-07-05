Morgan Wallen's nearly three-year-old son Indie is on the mend after sustaining a dog bite to the face in mid-June.

The young boy celebrated the 4th of July with family, including his mom — Wallen's ex, KT Smith — and Smith's boyfriend, Luke Scornavacco. A slideshow of photos that Smith posted to Instagram show little Indie hanging out and playing outside in their Nashville backyard, and for the first time since his injury, he's not wearing a large Band Aid on his face.

Indie has a small scar on his face from the incident, but it doesn't appear to be slowing him down much. In the photos, he plays in a kiddie pool and cuddles in his mom's lap during the Independence Day festivities.

"Happy fourth, everyone," Smith captioned her post.

In another 4th of July post, Smith shared little Indie's reaction to a fireworks display, sharing three photos of him smiling in wonder at the night sky as he watches the show.

When she first told her followers that Indie had been injured, Smith explained that the dog who bit him was her rescue Great Pyrenees, Legend. She also told fans that she intended to rehome the dog quickly — before Indie came home from the hospital — and thanks to her social media circle, Legend found a new farm family without small children in East Tennessee.

Smith also kept fans updated about Indie's condition, assuring them that he was expected to make a full recovery with minimal scarring. The young boy has been recovering at home, and his mom is making the process as fun as possible — she even recently took him on a toy shopping spree to help him keep his spirits up.

Though Indie was bitten by a family dog, it seems like he's not holding on to any lingering trauma or fear regarding animals. The family's other dog, whose name is Tom Ford, was at the family's 4th of July celebration, and is featured in the photos.

Indie's birthday is coming up fast: He turns three years old on July 10.

