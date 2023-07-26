Would You Try This Limited Edition Skittles Flavor?

Are you a fan of mustard? Are you a fan of Skittles? Then mustard-flavored Skittles might be right up your alley.

This is a real thing that is happening, but only for a very limited time.

Condiment meets candy for National Mustard Day this year, with the limited edition Mustard Skittles. For this occasion, Skittles teamed up with French's Mustard to create this concoction. Gross mustard mashups seem to be French's go-to marketing stunt now — a few years ago, they did mustard ice cream, then mustard beer, and last year they handed out mustard-flavored donuts!

Now before you go run out and set up a tent and camp out in front of your local convenience store for the first bag, let's discuss how to lock down a bag of mustard Skittles/

There are basically two ways to secure your own bag: The first, is by registering yourself to win to have some sent right to your mailbox. Although seemingly simple to do, you have to think that millions of people will be entering at the same time. It might be a longshot, but what do you have to lose? You can sign up from now until National Mustard Day, which is August 6.

The second way to grab some mustard Skittles is to follow around the mustard Skittles truck that will be touring the nation, similarly to how the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile does.

On July 31, it will be in Atlanta at the Ponce City Market, from 11-3. On August 2, it heads to Washington, D.C., City Center. The final stop for the mustard Skittles truck is August 5 in New York City, at Hudson River Park from 11-3PM.

If you get to the mustard Skittles truck on those days at those locations, you are able to win some limited edition swag, and of course, try your own bag of mustard Skittles.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Surf's Up! Country Music's 25 Best Beach Songs, Ranked There's just something special about cranking country music with the windows down on a hot summer day when you're headed to the beach. Here are our 25 favorite country songs about surf, sand, water and more.

9 Country Stars Who Grew Up Rich The son of a rock star, the daughter of a famous actor, a son of a car dealer and two wealth managers' kids are among the country artists listed below. These nine country stars grew up rich, but that doesn't mean they didn't work hard to get where they are today.