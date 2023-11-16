NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick is retiring, but he's not completely severing his ties to racing. The race car champion and his wife have purchased an estate that appeared in one of the most iconic scenes from the classic comedy film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

The Charlotte Business Journal reports that 47-year-old Harvick and his wife, DeLana Harvick, paid $6.75 million for the 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom, 12, 042-square foot mansion, which sits directly on the water in Cornelius, N.C. According to online property sites, that deal closed on Oct. 27, with the final sales price breaking down to $561 per square foot and a monthly payment of $46.,894.

The stunning home features all top-shelf amenities, including:

A gourmet kitchen with double ovens and two dishwashers.

A billiards room with a wet bar and projector screen.

An upstairs owner's suite with a fireplace and a balcony that offers sweeping views of the lake.

A panic room with a vault door.

Two docks, a boat lift, firepit and putting green.

An infinity pool and hot tub.

The estate was the setting for one of the most memorable scenes in Talladega Nights, in which Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) begins to say grace by intoning, "“Dear Lord Baby Jesus ..."

The estate's previous owner, shipping executive Dan Moore, tells the Business Journal he's a big fan of the movie, but did not know his home's connection to it until he purchased it. He undertook extensive renovations to the property, he says, estimating that "99 percent has changed" after his remodel.

According to CBS Sports, Harvick raced for 23 years, won 60 Cup Series races and the 2014 championship. His final race took place on Nov. 5. His new home is located in what's referred to as "NASCAR Row," where his new neighbors include fellow racing driver Billy Boat, NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Joe Gibbs and NASCAR engine builder Doug Yates.

