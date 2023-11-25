New Country Albums Coming in 2024

The new country music album calendar for 2024 is filling up. Hardy and Sheryl Crow are two well-known stars who have put a date on new projects. Newcomers including Conner Smith and Hannah Ellis will beat them to it.

The first three months of any year typically bring fewer new country albums to stores and digital streaming platforms. Often these projects are very satisfying, however, so we have high hopes for Gabby Barrett, Brittney Spencer and Blackberry Smoke.

Could George Strait drop a new album in 2024? What about Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson or Eric Church?

We've heard rumors that all are working on new music, but the following albums are all confirmed for release. Scroll down to see if your favorite artist has plans for the year.

New albums and EPs get added to this list almost weekly, so bookmark the page and come back to find out if this is going to be the year for Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton or Carly Pearce.

New Country Albums Releases in 2024:

January, 2024

Jan. 12: Hannah Ellis, That Girl
Jan. 19: Brittney Spencer, My Stupid Life
Jan. 19: Nike Moon, Better Days
Jan. 26: Charles Esten, Love Ain't Pretty
Jan. 26: Conner Smith, Smoky Mountains
Jan. 26: Randall King, Into the Neon

February, 2024

Feb. 2: Gabby Barrett, Chapter & Verse
Feb. 16: Blackberry Smoke, Be Right Here

March, 2024

March 29: Hardy, Hixtape Vol. 3: Difftape
March 29: Sheryl Crow, Evolution

