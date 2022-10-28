Parker McCollum is making his debut on Austin City Limits on Saturday (Oct. 29), and Taste of Country and The Boot are sharing two songs from his performance ahead of the episode in this exclusive premiere.

The upcoming episode focuses on Lone Star Country, which showcases McCollum's roots in Conroe, Texas. McCollum has made a huge splash with his major-label debut album, 2021's Gold Chain Cowboy, which earned him two No. singles with "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You."

The ACM New Male Artist of the Year and CMA New Artist of the Year nominee performs both of those songs during his ACL debut, as well as "Hell of a Year" and two new songs titled "Handle on You" and "Stoned." He closes his set with the powerful ballad "I Can't Breathe."

Click below to see McCollum's renditions of "To Be Loved by You" and "Handle on You" from his Austin City Limits debut:

The new episode from ACL's Season 48 also features fellow Texan Robert Earl Keen, who returns for a special appearance after recently retiring from the road. Keen showcases songs from his four-decade career, including "Feelin' Good Again," "Gringo Honeymoon," "Shades of Gray" and "I'm Comin' Home." He closes his set, appropriately, with "I Gotta Go," capping off a truly one-of-a-kind career.

The special episode of Austin City Limits premieres on Saturday at 9PM ET on PBS. Check local listings for details. Full episodes are available to stream online immediately after airing.