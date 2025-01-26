Parker McCollum Ends a Show Halfway Through: ‘I’ve Never Done This’

Parker McCollum is just a couple of stops into his 2025 What Kinda Man Tour, but the singer hit a road block during his State College, Pa. show on Saturday. night (Jan. 25.)

McCollum kicked off his show as planned, but as he started making his way through the set list, it became clearer and clearer that he wasn't feeling his best. Fans in the crowd documented the performance on social media, including several moments where it seems like McCollum is feeling ill, and struggling to power through the songs.

Eventually, McCollum decided he was too sick to keep going, and he addressed the crowd with a profuse apology.

Read More: See the Setlist From Parker McCollum's What Kinda Man Tour

"I'm going to call the show. I'll give each and every single one of y'all your money back," the singer said from the stage.

"It is from the deepest part of my heart that I apologize for having to do this," he continued. "I've never done this in all the years that I've been singing country music. I hope you guys will forgive us."

In addition to promising to refund fans' money, McCollum also vowed to put a new date on his calendar for his State College fans. He reiterated that sentiment in an apology posted to social media after he got off the stage.

"I was getting pretty sick before the show and tried to make it through," McCollum explained. "Sadly, I couldn't make it happen. Definitely not how we wanted the show to go, but we are going to make it up to you very soon."

Parker McCollum, Instagram Parker McCollum, Instagram loading...

Though some fans were disappointed that McCollum's show didn't go as planned, most seemed supportive of his decision to reschedule.

"He said he was throwing up 15 mins before the show but wanted to give us what we could, wrote TikTok user @alliecheeto, who posted video from the concert. "...He made it about halfway through the set list and honestly sounded so good until the last two songs he sang. It's ok Parker, we still love you!"

"Very respectable young man. You gotta understand things like this," one TikTok user added in the comments section.

The next scheduled stop on McCollum's tour will take place on Jan. 30 in Kingston, Rhode Island.