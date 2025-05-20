Parker McCollum Reveals the Tough Parenting Moment That ‘Broke My Heart’

Parker McCollum has only been a dad for about 10 months, but he's already finding out just how bittersweet the experience of parenthood can be.

During a recent conversation on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, the singer recalled one tough moment that made him realize how quickly his son Major Yancey was going to grow up, and the revelation hit him like a gut punch.

"It broke my heart one day — it was like a month after he was born, and we were, like, changing his diaper," McCollum recounts, speaking about a conversation he had with his wife Hallie Ray Light.

"She just said it so nonchalant. She was like, 'Isn't it weird to think we won't be here for his whole life?'" he continues. "I was like, 'Holy s--t.'

"Even saying it right now, that just shatters [me]," McCollum admits."I'm like, 'No. That can't be how it is.'"

Still, the sweet parts of parenting far outweigh the heartbreak. Elsewhere in the podcast, the "Burn it Down" star says that before he met his wife, he never thought he'd have kids. He figured he'd be consumed by music and his career as a songwriter and touring musician.

But now, as a dad to a baby boy, he admits that every "cliché" that says "the best thing in the world is having kids" is true.

"He said 'dada' the other day. And I was like, dude, I didn't even like it — I was like, 'I feel weak right now," McCollum relates with a laugh, joking, "You son of a b--ch, you. got me! I'm never quitting. He's got me for life."

And he expects parenting — especially when it comes to the father-son moments he experienced with his own dad — to just keep getting better.

"When they're eight months old and before, or even for the next few months, being a dad is ... you're not really showing or teaching him anything yet," McCollum goes on to say. "I haven't been very good at the baby stuff."