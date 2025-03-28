Parker McCollum’s Sweet Message to His Wife Is Making Us Swoon

A lot of life has happened for Parker McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray since they got married in March of 2022.

Most significantly, they welcome their first child, son Major, into the world on Aug. 8, 2024. Then, on Friday (March 28), they hit another milestone: Three years of marriage.

The singer took to Instagram to gush over his wife, posting a series of photos and the sweetest anniversary message.

“Happy anniversary to the most lovely and pure human I have ever met,” he writes. “Major and I are so lucky to have you Hallie Ray!"

“You’re the best mom and the best wife God could have given us,” McCollum says in conclusion. "3 years down and forever to go!"

Most of the photos he included in his photo carousel include their new family member, Major. We see the family backstage at the country star's shows, hunting and going for a trip on a small airplane.

Hallie Ray took a similar sentimental route on her social media page, sharing a black-and-white photo from the couple's wedding day.

“Happy anniversary to the best thing that has ever happened to me,” she writes. "I’m so proud of the man, husband and father you are!”

“You make us so happy! Thank you for everything you do for our family. We are obsessed with you. cheers to 3!!!"

The pair were married in Tomball, Texas. It was an elegant wedding with black and white accents.

Musically, McCollum recently shared that his self-titled album is coming soon. Talking to his crowd at RodeoHouston on March 21, he confirmed his fifth studio album for June 27.