Parker McCollum Recovering After a Violent Illness

Parker McCollum wasn't just sick last weekend. The illness that forced him to cut short a show at Penn State University was a personal worst.

Parker McCollum canceled Saturday's (Jan. 25) State College, Pa., stop on his 2025 What Kinda Man Tour.

In a video shared to social media, he promises to make the show up.

This weekend's shows should not be affected.

The 32-year-old walked fans through what happened on Saturday in a video pushed to social media. He started to feel ill during his meet-and-greet, but pressed on and actually felt OK as the show began.

Then, he suddenly felt horrible and knew he needed to end the concert. It's a decision he says he's never made before, but it likely saved fans from seeing something truly awful.

Before he even got back to the bus, the worst case scenario struck.

"I was in the bushes for about 10 minutes, just as violently sick as I've ever been in my entire life," McCollum shares.

For the next 48 hours he was "incredibly sick," and only now (on Jan. 28) was he well enough to take to socials to offer an apology. He also thanked fans in State College for understanding and promised to return.

Five days off will certainly help; McCollum's next shows aren't until Friday, when he begins a three-day run through the northeast.

McCollum didn't say what the nature of his illness was, but says he's close to 100 percent again. He and wife Hallie Ray have a 5-month-old son named Major.