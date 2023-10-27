Patrick Swayze's former California ranch is currently for sale, and pictures show an extraordinary property in a very private rural setting.

The actor, dancer and singer and his wife, Lisa, bought their 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,516-square-foot ranch house in the 1980s, according to Remind Magazine, after he had begun to amass his success as the star of a string of hit movies that included Dirty Dancing, Ghost, Point Break and Road House.

Originally built in 1948, the ranch-style home, dubbed Rancho Bizarro, has been completely updated. It sits on 4.5 very private, gated and fenced acres in the California hills that offer "numerous walking and hiking opportunities, views of the ridgetop, and private, rustic quality of life a short distance from the best parts of Los Angeles," according to the official listing from dpp and Compass Real Estate.

The main residence boasts a number of high-end amenities. Highlights of the luxurious ranch house include:

A glassed-in atrium

Walls of French doors

Hardwood floors and rustic exposed beams throughout

A pool

Covered patios and outdoor dining spaces

Designed as an equestrian ranch, the property features an oversized barn with 11 horse stalls, a tack room, laundry room and two grooming stalls. There's also a professionally lighted and mirrored riding arena, two round pens, a goat pen, a guest cottage and a large, detached garage.

Swayze died of pancreatic cancer in September of 2009 at the age of 57. The asking price for his rural estate equates to $1,280 per square foot and a monthly payment of $32,969, according to online property sites.

