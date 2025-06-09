Post Malone was strolling down the street in New York City when he decided to make a random woman's day a bit brighter.

She and her friends were having some cocktails outside at a restaurant, when Post Malone saw them wave and decided to walk over.

Her video caption sums up the encounter perfectly: "I grabbed a drink with friends and saw him walk by so I waved and he came over for 2 minutes. Such a nice guy!!!"

He's dressed in full country attire in the clip: Starched jeans, a large belt buckle — the full getup. Or, as one commenter writes, "My dude just walked straight out of a 1980’s ranch into NYC 2025. What a legend."

The woman offers Malone her glass of wine, which he chugs it like it's a bottle of gatorade. In return, he offers the fan a puff on his cigarette, and she gladly takes it while laughing with her friends, who are still in shock at what is happening.

Fans who have never smoked a cigarette in their lives are commenting that they would have hit it as well, just because it was Malone's.

Several comments on the video are fans saying they've also met the "I Had Some Help" singer, reiterating that he's the kindest, nicest celebrity.

With the recent news that Malone will be opening his own enormous bar in downtown Nashville, there is a good chance that we will see more encounters like this in country music's neck of the woods.

You never know when you will see Malone just strolling down the street, looking for some friends to hang with.

