If you work in the food industry, you may want to keep an eye out for Post Malone, because the man knows how to tip.

Staff at a Pizza Hut store in Cottonwood Heights, Utah got the surprise of a lifetime when a customer was banging on the front door at 9:30AM on a Saturday morning. When the employees opened the door, it was rapper/country star Post Malone, asking if the establishment was open yet.

According to a local Fox station, 20-year-old Kolby Aguila told the singer that they were not, but they would for sure open the doors for him.

Post told the staff that he loves Pizza Hut and was ready to do some damage. He ordered three medium cheese pizzas, one extra large cheese pizza, 24 boneless wings and a large cheesesteak.

As he waited for his order, he took pictures with the staff and impressed everyone.

When his order was ready, the staff told Post it was on the house, but the singer refused. That's when he went into his wallet and pulled out $1,200 and let it as a tip for the staff.

It is not the first time that Malone has left a big tip. It was around Christmas when Malone made headlines leaving a bartender a $20,000 tip on a $1 tab after other patrons bought all of Malone’s drinks. Seems like the pizzas were a pretty good deal for the staff and for Malone.