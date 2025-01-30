Here’s How to Watch Post Malone’s Super Bowl LIX Tailgate Concert

Post Malone is bringing some country energy to the biggest football game of the year.

The country newcomer is headlining one epic parking lot party ahead of Super Bowl LIX as he takes the stage for YouTube's Tailgate Concert.

Put together by the NFL, the pre-game festivities will take place outside of Caesars Superdome, home of the Super Bowl in 2025. While the league has hosted tailgates for the game in the past, this is the first time YouTube has joined the fun.

Super Bowl LIX will features a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The game will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Kickoff scheduled for 6:30PM ET on Fox, with streaming available on Tubi.

Where to Watch Post Malone's YouTube Tailgate Concert

As the name suggests, the YouTube Tailgate Concert will stream exclusively on YouTube. It's the first time the video platform has streamed the pre-game show. Fans will be able to access the live event beginning at 4PM CT on Sunday, Feb. 9 on the NFL's YouTube channel.

Malone is the perfect choice for the event, not just because of his mass appeal across multiple genres of music, but also because of his dominating presence on YouTube. The "I Had Some Help" singer has amassed 18 billion total views on his channel.

Who Else Is Performing on the YouTube Tailgate Concert?

So far, no other acts have been announced for the concert. That doesn't mean there won't be other singers joining Malone on stage — the "Pour Me a Drink" isn't afraid to do things his own way and pull a guest on stage with him from time to time.

With several country collaborations under his belt, it would not be surprising to see one of the genre's biggest stars up there with him. Perhaps Louisiana natives Lainey Wilson or Tim McGraw would be up for the task? Malone has songs with both of them.

