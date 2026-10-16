Randy Travis will drop a new collection of songs with his new album Same Old Way in just a few weeks, and he's given us another taste of that project with "I Know Where I'd Be Without You."

Does Randy Travis Have New Music Coming?

Yes. Travis has been compiling a new project called Same Old Way.

While the songs may be new to us, they are actually from the country veteran's vault.

Not every song that gets written or recorded sees the light of day, either as a single or part of the track list on an album. For many artists, those songs get put into a shoebox that's then stuffed into a closet.

Okay, maybe it's actually an external hard drive these days, but you get the gist.

Travis has several songs that he recorded before a 2013 stroke ended his singing career. With the help of his producer, Kyle Lehning, these songs have been remastered for the new album, which will arrive on Nov. 13.

Fans have already heard two of the 12 new tracks, as he has already released "Fish On" and "I Don't Care."

What Is Randy Travis' New Song "I Know Where I'd Be Without You" About?

"I Know Where I'd Be Without You" is a beautiful song of love and devotion. It's recognizing that you've got a steady partner by your side.

The twist comes in the chorus, when Travis lists where he would have been without that special someone and — spoiler alert — it's grim.

READ MORE: Randy Travis to Release First Album in 18 Years

"This one's dedicated to the woman who's stood by his side through it all, and for anyone who's been blessed with a love they can't imagine a life without," an announcement for the song reads on social media.

"If you loved 'Forever and Ever, Amen,' you'll love this one."

Here Are the Lyrics to Randy Travis' "I Know Where I'd Be Without You"

Verse:

For years, I denied needing anyone else / "I'm my own man," I kept telling myself / Till my heart got a glimpse of heaven / Looking into your eyes / Now I can't live without you / And I realize

Chorus:

I'd be back on the bottom with no hill to climb / If not for your love, I'd be out of my mind / I can't see the future, but given that view / I know where I'd be without you

Verse:

It's funny how pride can shackle a man / And God's greatest gifts slip right through his hands / I'm not gonna let mine win this time / And get the best of me / 'Cause if I lost your love, oh, I know where I'd be

Repeat Chorus Twice

Outro:

I know where I'd be / Without you