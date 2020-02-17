Rascal Flatts have added 11 dates and six opening acts to to their 2020 Farewell Tour. The Farewell Life Is a Highway Tour will still begin on June 11 in Indianapolis, but will now close with a show in Nashville on Oct. 30.

Ten additional new dates (marked in italics below) were also added, most in July and August. Chris Lane and Chase Rice will open many shows, but newcomers King Calaway, Rachel Wammack, Avenue Beat and Caylee Hammack will also open select performances. More opening acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the Nashville show, the Sept. 25 date in Columbus figures to be a big one for Rascal Flatts, as Ohio is where Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus were born and raised. Tickets for shows go on sale Feb. 21 through the band's website.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," Rascal Flatts say. "As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell — Life Is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

The band announced the original slate of tour dates on social media on Jan. 7.

Check Out Caylee Hammack Live!

Rascal Flatts' Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour Dates:

June 11— Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *#

June 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *#

June 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *#

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +x

June 27 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @S&T Bank Music Park +x

July 17 — Rogers, Ark. +^

July 18 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion +^

July 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

July 24 — Southaven, Miss. *^

July 25 — Kansas City, Mo. *^

July 31 — Welch, Minn.

Aug. 1 — Omaha, Neb.

Aug. 2 — Dubuque, Iowa

Aug. 20 — New Orleans, La. *!

Aug. 21 — Brandon, Miss. +!

Aug. 22 — Birmingham, Ala. !

Sept. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage *#

Sept. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *#

Sept. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *#

Sept. 10 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *^

Sept. 11 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *^

Sept. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live *^

Sept. 17 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *>

Sept. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center *>

Sept. 19 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *>

Sept. 25 — Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 1 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *#

Oct. 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

Oct. 3 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater *#

Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *#

Oct. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

Oct. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

Oct. 17 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

Oct. 30 — Nashville, Tenn. *^

* Chris Lane

+ Chase Rice

^ Matt Stell

# King Calaway

! Rachel Wammack

X Avenue Beat

> Caylee Hammack