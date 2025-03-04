Shocker! Red Robin Shutting Down Locations Amid Financial Losses

As the revenue numbers from Q4 of 2024 start to roll in and get analyzed, Red Robin, the fast-casual chain known for its burgers, has revealed that some locations are not doing so well.

The Takeout is reporting that on Red Robin's call with shareholders — discussing future plans, as well as the chain's 2024 performance — executives revealed that they could be closing around 70 locations in the very near future.

According to USA Today, the chain will look into which 70 locations to shutter over the next few years, but will be closing 10-15 locations in 2025 for sure.

While this is unexpected for the brand, it is kind of expected in the economic climate we are currently in. Restaurants across America have had to slim down their operations, and even close locations in an effort to streamline and save whatever revenue they can.

Red Robin made $54.5 million less in revenue in 2024 compared to 2023, and the company ended 2024 with a net loss of $77.5 million, compared to a loss of just $21.2 million in 2023.

Red Robin's CEO, G.J. Hart, has tried to assist in the brand's comeback in the past few years, but numbers don't lie — that comeback is awaiting liftoff but running out of runway.

As far as which 70 locations will be getting the axe? That is yet to be determined.

