Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond's daughter was doting on her baby girl after delivering last month, but then she was rushed back to the hospital.

Sofia Scott was born on Dec. 18, and mom was sent home with baby on Dec. 20. The next day, Alex Drummond Scott says she noticed swelling in her legs, so she took her blood pressure. It was 160/100, and doctors told her to get back to the hospital, where she was put on a 24-hour magnesium drip.

That was the worst part, she shares. So many moms agreed.

"Magnesium is horrible," says SusanH3936. "It’s the worst flu like symptoms you will ever have. Glad she is home."

Others found themselves reliving their childbirth stories as Alex shared hers.

In the comments section of our YouTube video, Malinda Coffey writes, "I am 81 years old and your story is almost a carbon copy of my first baby. I went back in the hospital 3 days after she was delivered. All was OK when we came home. Love your sweet daughter."

Alex Drummond shared that she'd been dealing with gestational hypertension and high blood pressure throughout the pregnancy. A video at her Instagram page dives into detail, but aside from scheduling and logistical mistakes, the actual birth was as expected. There's even an adorable clip of baby Sofia arriving, complete with the most precious cries you've ever heard.

The trouble began once Alex and husband Mauricio were back home.

"I am 58 and this happened with both my girls," says SheliaB02. "However, I had C-sections with both and was kept in hospital for 5 days because of the post-preeclampsia. I am seeing more of this and they are sent home until their blood pressure goes sky high and they have to go back and get the magnesium drip. I don’t like this at all."

Many understood exactly what Alex went through, and the reasons.

"Yes, I am familiar with the horrible mag sulfate drip," says DylBrody. "My son tried to come 2 months early 33 years ago and the mag sulfate is to relax the uterus and stop the contractions. After many Hail Marys it eventually worked and the contractions stopped. He was born healthy 6 weeks later."

The good news is that Alex, Mauricio and Sofia were all together again in time for Christmas, and as far as we can tell, everyone is doing great today. Grandma Ree Drummond has been more than generous with the social media photos.

No doubt a few thousand grandmothers can relate to that, as well.

