Grandma Ree Drummond Has Just One Flaw as a Babysitter

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is soaking up life as a grandma, and that means lots of nights of babysitting while new mom -- and Drummond's daughter -- Alex takes a much-needed break.

But there's one area where Drummond isn't the strictest grandma -- at least not to her daughter's dog, George. She just can't help but offer the pup a slice of cheese every time he asks, and apparently, he asks a lot.

"There may be no cheese left in the morn," Drummond joked in a video she shared during one babysitting night, as she filmed herself grabbing a slice out of the cheese drawer in the fridge.

She set the video to popular social media song "The Cheese Tax," which features lyrics like "You gotta pay the cheese tax every time you're cookin' / When the cheese comes out, this puppy comes lookin' / The rules are the rules and the facts are the facts / And when the cheese drawer opens, you gotta pay the tax."

One look at George's sweet face and most fans will understand why she just can't help herself. He sits politely on the floor next to the fridge, waiting in quiet excitement for his treat.

But Drummond's daughter might be less than thrilled with just how much cheese George is getting during her nights away. "How many cheese taxes have you paid tonight?" she wondered in the comments section, along with an emoji of a laughing face with tears in its eyes.

Drummond became a first-time grandma in mid-December when baby Sofia was born to Alex and her husband Mauricio.

Both Drummond and Alex have publicly shared several details about Sofia's birth and photos of the adorable new addition to the family.

Alex also opened up about a scary post-birth complication she endured, after she was diagnosed with post-partum preeclampsia.