Ryan Hurd's "To a T" video is a scrapbook of love — including his own relationship with wife Maren Morris.

The music video tells different stories of couples from all walks of life and in different stages of their relationship, and near the end, we see Morris via a FaceTime call with her husband.

Hurd co-wrote "To a T" with Laura Veltz and Nathan Spicer. The production features attention-grabbing bass and guitar riffs, and you'll recognize that voice offering backing harmonies — that's Morris, too. It only makes sense, since she inspired the song.

"You should see how you look in that T-shirt / White sheets and red wine / Baby, you don't wanna leave / You want a record with some reverb, backbeat and low light / You know I know what you need tonight / Girl, I'll take my ti-ime, dot every I, I, baby, I, I / I got you down to a T / Whoa, yeah, yeah," Hurd sings in the chorus.

Hurd recently released new music, "Michigan for the Winter," which is available on all digital retailers and streaming platforms along with "To a T" and "Diamonds or Twine" — his wedding gift to Morris.

Hurd's career streams have totaled more than a hundred million streams worldwide to date. "To a T" is at country radio now.