Sam Hunt sang and strummed an intimate, at-home version of "Hard to Forget" Monday (April 13) on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The country star served as the late-night talk show's musical guest amid a program remotely hosted from Colbert's own home, with other guests also appearing in their respective domiciles via video. The arrangement's become something of a new normal for variety TV as the U.S. weathers stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But that didn't stop Hunt from delivering a soothing rendition of his recent Southside single.

Playing along to a sparse backing track, Hunt used an acoustic guitar to accompany his soulful croon sans bandmates.

"My band couldn't join me here this evening," he explains, "so I'm gonna try to make do in the studio."

It's a far cry from the light country bop of the radio-friendly album recording, and its many decibels removed from Hunt's sturdy, band-backed concert version. Yet it retains the wistful heartache and witty symbolism of the original track that samples a 67-year-old honky-tonk classic.

Regardless, it will have to make do for hopeful concertgoing Hunt fans for now, as the musician has bumped his Southside Summer Tour to July. Initially scheduled to kick off in May, the trek got pushed back after the global health crisis curbed virtually every traveling concert package.

Last month, Hunt released a music video for "Hard to Forget" that features a colorful cast of characters. The tune itself follows preceding Southside singles "Kinfolks," "Downtown's Dead" and "Body Like a Back Road."