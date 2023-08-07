Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has lost his battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

A statement from his family given to People confirms Randall died on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the age of 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," the statement reads. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," they add while asking for privacy during their time of grieving.

Bullock has yet to comment on Randall's death.

The two met in 2015 when he was hired a a photographer for her son Louis' birthday. They went public with their relationship later in the year and even attended the wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux together. Although the two never married, Bullock did not shy away from her feelings for the model-turned-photographer.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," she said during a Red Table Talk in 2021.

Bullock is mother to 13-year-old Louis and daughter Laila, 10. Randall also has a daughter Skylar, 19.

ALS — commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease — attacks the body's nervous system, weakening muscles and motor skills. While medication and therapy can slow the disease's progression, there is no cure at this time.

In 2022, John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band revealed his own ALS diagnosis. He continues to take it day by day, but he does worry about the future regarding his family. Hopkins has also launched the Hop on a Cure Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to raising money to find a cure for ALS.