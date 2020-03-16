Just over a month after announcing an extension of her 2020 Let's Go! residency in Las Vegas, Shania Twain has had to make the difficult decision to postpone all March shows due to coronavirus concerns.

"The safety and well-being of my fans, touring staff, family and anyone else who could possibly be affected is my top priority," Twain says.

The country superstar made the announcement on Sunday (March 15) via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, urging fans to hold onto their tickets and promising that her residency shows will be rescheduled.

The Let's Go! residency kicked off in December of 2019, with dates originally scheduled through June 2020. Fourteen more dates were soon added to extend the residency beginning Aug. 21, with dates in August, September and wrapping up in December 2020. While only March dates have been postponed as of now, more may follow, given the growing number of tour postponements and festival cancelations, even including the ACM Awards, which also take place in Vegas. Kelly Clarkson has also been forced to delay the start of her residency, which was due to kick off on April 1.

Twain's residency is being hosted at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater in Las Vegas which holds 4,500 for each concert performance. Mass gatherings of this size are discouraged right now — other shows along the Las Vegas Strip have also been halted — and Twain wishes nothing but the best for her fans.

"Stay safe and look out for one another," Twain says in revealing the unfortunate news — a kind and important message for all during this uncertain time.

Twain is no stranger to Las Vegas, having previously performed her Still the One residency at Caesar’s Palace in 2012, 2013 and 2014. The Let’s Go! show must go on, but from this moment on, fans must wait patiently for dates to be rescheduled.