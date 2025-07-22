Coffee pods that were sold at some big retailers, including Costco, Walmart and Kroger, have been recalled due to the possibility of ink contamination.

You could brew a fresh cup of coffee with some ink mixed in.

Delish is reporting that popular brand New Mexico Pinon Coffee is recalling one of its products because there is a small, yet major defect to their pods.

Ink from the writing on the pods can leech into your coffee once heated up and brewed.

According to the official recall, there have not been any reported injuries associated with the recall, which was made out of an abundance of caution.

The FDA has been notified of the recall, as well.

Here is what you are looking for in your pantry to see if you have the recalled items:

- New Mexico Pinon Coffee Single Serve Cups in a 10-count box, with the lot code 251749 and a use-by date of May 8, 2026.

If you are thinking that there have been an abnormal amount of food recalls this year, you are not alone.

According to the FDA, there have already been hundreds of recalls in 2025.

Everything from Oreos, Twix and M&Ms to empanadas and loaves of bread have been recalled recently, leaving Americans in a troubling spot of almost having to Google a food item before they consume it to see if there are any open recalls on it.

Are All Food Recalls Voluntary?

No. According to the FDA, there are times when government agencies need to step in.

These are known as mandatory recalls and are taken extremely seriously by the FDA and the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the USDA.

What Should You Do If You Have a Recalled Item?

You are typically instructed to throw away the item or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

